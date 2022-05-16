'Notion of Alarm' Regarding Chelsea Sale Denied By DCMS Following Abramovich Rumours

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport have denied a 'notion of alarm' regarding Chelsea's sale following rumours that the takeover could collapse.

Todd Boehly's consortium have agreed a deal to take over from Roman Abramovich but reports circulating on Monday stated that the sale was thrown into doubt amid concerns about assurances being provided by Abramovich regarding where the money from the sale will go.

However, this has now been denied by the DCMS department of the Government, Ben Jacobs has confirmed.

The journalist wrote: "The notion of "alarm" in Whitehall at the Chelsea sale falling through is being denied by my DCMS sources. Abramovich has an independent advisor engaging with the government. The sale paperwork only arrived last week. There are still key points to be resolved, though."

Abramovich's sources have continued to state that he is cooperating with the Government regarding the sale.

There were further reports that the Russian was willing to let Chelsea 'go under', however, these have been rubbished since.

It was believed that Chelsea would be in trouble if the takeover is not completed by May 31's, with their current operating licence set to expire by this date - but the Government can choose to extend this.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the final stages of the sale, with Chelsea's current operating licence expiring at the end of the month and Boehly's consortium having done all they can to take over the club.

