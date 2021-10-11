    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Now is the Right Time' - Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason for Chelsea Return

    Author:

    Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his decision to return to Chelsea, admitting that it was the right time for him to come back to Stamford Bridge after a successful spell in Italy.

    The Belgian moved back to the club he departed in 2014 as the Blues forked out £97.5 million for the 28-year-old.

    Speaking with Chelsea FC, Lukaku discussed the reasoning for his return to London.

    liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league (1)

    "I knew I would improve as a player so it was just about timing," Lukaku explained. "I had two opportunities to come back, in 2016 and 2017, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. ‘In the end, it happened because now is the right time, the right age, the team is doing well and everything is there for it to be successful."

    It has been a successful start to life back at Chelsea, with the club sitting top of the league during the international break.

    sipa_35323972

    On a personal level, Lukaku has bagged four goals since his return but will be looking to impress even more as he adjusts to life back in the capital.

    Next up for the Blues is Brentford in the Premier League as Lukaku has returned early from international duty as he has suffered with 'muscle fatigue'.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35323972
    News

    'Now is the Right Time' - Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason for Chelsea Return

    35 seconds ago
    sipa_35197848 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Carlo Ancelotti 'Very Fond' of Reece James Amid Real Madrid Interest

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35493251
    News

    Report: Mason Mount in Line to Start For England Against Hungary

    40 minutes ago
    pjimage (29)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Lifts Lid on 'Painful & Helpful' First Chelsea Spell Before £97.5M Return

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (34)
    Transfer News

    Report: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Eden Hazard's Chelsea Return Revealed

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35485699
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 11 October

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323871
    News

    PSG Chief Defends Thomas Tuchel Sacking Despite Chelsea Success

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324508 (2)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Start Since £97.5M Summer Return

    2 hours ago