'Now is the Right Time' - Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason for Chelsea Return
Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his decision to return to Chelsea, admitting that it was the right time for him to come back to Stamford Bridge after a successful spell in Italy.
The Belgian moved back to the club he departed in 2014 as the Blues forked out £97.5 million for the 28-year-old.
Speaking with Chelsea FC, Lukaku discussed the reasoning for his return to London.
"I knew I would improve as a player so it was just about timing," Lukaku explained. "I had two opportunities to come back, in 2016 and 2017, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. ‘In the end, it happened because now is the right time, the right age, the team is doing well and everything is there for it to be successful."
It has been a successful start to life back at Chelsea, with the club sitting top of the league during the international break.
On a personal level, Lukaku has bagged four goals since his return but will be looking to impress even more as he adjusts to life back in the capital.
Next up for the Blues is Brentford in the Premier League as Lukaku has returned early from international duty as he has suffered with 'muscle fatigue'.
