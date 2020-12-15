Nuno Espirito Santo: Chelsea will be a tough test for Wolves

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Chelsea will be a tough test when the sides face each other in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Chelsea were in a rich vein of form prior to the weekend, unbeaten in 17, before losing 1-0 to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at Goodison Park.

Now Frank Lampard is looking for his side to bounce back immediately at Molineux on Tuesday, and Nuno recognises the difficult challenge awaiting them.

"A very good team, a talented squad, many, many good players, some that they already had and some that they bought, and Frank is doing a very good job. It’s a very tough match [on Tuesday]," Nuno said in his pre-match press conference.

"All the squads in the Premier League are strong, honestly. It’s the best competition involving the best players and the best squads. I truly believe in the Premier League, there is no squad who you can underestimate.

"It was a tough game for us [last season], I think we didn’t play well and I recall that Chelsea played a good game, created a lot of problems for us and it was a heavy result.

"But the reference is not about last season, it’s about what Chelsea is now, how they performed last week and the previous games, this is what we analyse carefully because it’s about the momentum that the teams are on."

