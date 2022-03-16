Oaktree Capital are believed to be preparing an offer to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The west London side have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the Blues.

Despite the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, a sale of the club is still expected to take place, with a number of parties believed to be keen on purchasing the World and European Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Jnews, the US asset manager is preparing to make a bid for Chelsea as this week's deadline for bids approaches.

They are run by Howard Marks in Los Angeles and are valued at around $166 billion.

It is believed that while they may make the bid alone, 'two people with knowledge of the plan' say that they could still join as part of a consortium.

Oaktree Capital are just one of a number of parties who are heavily interested in making a purchase of Chelsea, with the club being put up for sale by Abramovich at the beginning of the month.

IMAGO / PA Images

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are believed to be 'serious contenders' to buy Chelsea.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are believed to be one of those mentioned, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy being the other.

Saudi Media Group were this week reported to have made a £2.8 billion bid for the club as the race hots up.

