Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Oaktree Capital Preparing Bid for Chelsea Ahead of Friday Deadline

Oaktree Capital are believed to be preparing an offer to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

The west London side have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the Blues.

Despite the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, a sale of the club is still expected to take place, with a number of parties believed to be keen on purchasing the World and European Champions. 

imago1010479508h

According to Jnews, the US asset manager is preparing to make a bid for Chelsea as this week's deadline for bids approaches.

They are run by Howard Marks in Los Angeles and are valued at around $166 billion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed that while they may make the bid alone, 'two people with knowledge of the plan' say that they could still join as part of a consortium.

Oaktree Capital are just one of a number of parties who are heavily interested in making a purchase of Chelsea, with the club being put up for sale by Abramovich at the beginning of the month.

imago1010479509h

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are believed to be 'serious contenders' to buy Chelsea.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are believed to be one of those mentioned, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy being the other.

Saudi Media Group were this week reported to have made a £2.8 billion bid for the club as the race hots up.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Bid for Chelsea Already Submitted Amid Approaching Deadline

By Rob Calcutt19 minutes ago
imago1010577584h
Features/Opinions

'Very Solid' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Lille

By Nick Emms24 minutes ago
imago1010492654h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago0032730125h
News

Nick Candy Hires Gianluca Vialli's Tifosy Capital & Advisory to Provide Guidance on Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms43 minutes ago
imago1010296498h
News

Chelsea Cleared to Fly to Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter Final as Government Waive Restrictions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h
News

Chelsea Unable to Sell Champions League Tickets for Rest of Season Under Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Report: UK Government/DCMS 'Working to Ensure' Chelsea Don't Face Ticket Problems After International Break

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010489493h
News

Three UK Order Chelsea to Find Solution to Logo Demands Following Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms3 hours ago