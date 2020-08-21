It has been revealed that Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the Premier League next season.

Frank Lampard's side return to pre-season training on Saturday 22 August ahead of the new season which sees them kick off on Monday 14 September against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The 2019/20 campaign saw the Blues finish in fourth after clinching a Champions League spot on the final day of the season courtesy of a 2-0 win against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

But title talk was non-existent last season for Lampard's men, but the odds have been released for the title race next season, which saw Chelsea finish on 66 points, 33 points behind champions Liverpool.

As per bookmaker SkyBet, Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the title for the first time since 2017, then managed by Antonio Conte.

Lampard's side are placed at 14/1 to win the Premier League, with Manchester City odds-on favourites at 5/6 to take the title back from Liverpool, who are 7/4 to retain the league.

Manchester United, who finished third ahead of the Blues on goal difference, are third favourites, with odds being offered at 9/1 for the Red Devils.

----------

But Chelsea aren't expected to win the league next season, they are hoping to bridge the gap between Manchester City and Liverpool, and a top-four finish is the most likely outcome for the Blues.

They are 8/15 on to secure another finish in the Champions League places next season, which sees them have additional creativity and firepower in the attacking roles following the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube