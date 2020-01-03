'Signings have to improve squad and benefit club' - Jody Morris on Chelsea's January transfer business

The January transfer window is open, and Chelsea have been linked with copious amounts of names this month already.

'Silly season' has well and truly got underway, and Frank Lampard will embark on his first official window as Chelsea boss where he can acquire players.

Having served a transfer ban in the summer, the Blues will be looking to make up for lost time and they've already been linked with big names across Europe - Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner just two of a heavy list of suggested 'targets'.

Jody Morris replaced Frank Lampard in the press conference on Friday ahead of the FA Cup tie at the weekend, but the Chelsea assistant remained tightlipped on any potential incomings.

"There are a couple of areas we’re looking at, without going into them, but it will all depend on what the movements are within the club as well," said Morris at Cobham. "I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but for sure there is stuff going on behind the scenes. Any movements have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad.

"We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re going to be left short somewhere. We have to look at the individual as well but everyone is valuable for us. You never know what can happen in terms of injuries or form so until they walk out the door, everyone is important."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube