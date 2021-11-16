'Of Course Not' - Kai Havertz's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Belief in January

Chelsea's Champions League winner Kai Havertz has delivered an honest answer regarding whether he believed that his side could win the Champions League last season.

The German bagged the winning goal in the final against Manchester City as the Blues went on to lift their second Champions League trophy.

Speaking to Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Havertz revealed that he did not believe the Blues would lift the trophy in January.

Havertz joined his teammate Antonio Rudiger in stating that he did not think that Chelsea would lift the trophy back in January, when they sat ninth in the Premier League table under Frank Lampard.

When asked if he could imagine lifting the trophy back in January, Havertz admitted: “No, of course not.

"I think our goal was, at that time, was not to win a Champions League. Our goal was to qualify for the Champions League next year.”

The Blues ended up doing both as Thomas Tuchel got his side playing fantastic football as they hit fine form, finishing the season in the top four alongside lifting the trophy under the German's stewardship.

This season, Chelsea are looking to retain their title and just need one points out of their next two Champions League clashes to secure qualificaiton for the knockout stages.

