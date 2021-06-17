Official: Fikayo Tomori Completes Permanent Transfer to AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori has completed his permanent switch to AC Milan from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is now a permanent Rossoneri player after the Italian side triggered his release clause of €28.5 million.

Tomori joined Milan back in January on an initial six-month loan deal and hugely impressed at the back as they finished second in Serie A.

But it has now been confirmed that Tomori's option to buy clause has been triggered, sealing his exit from Chelsea.

He has signed a four-year contract with the Italian side until June 2025.

What did Chelsea say?

“Fikayo Tomori will complete a permanent transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan on 1 July.

“The defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Milan, but will make that move permanent next month after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.”

What did AC Milan say?

"AC Milan has exercised the option to purchase Tomori on a permanent deal

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea. The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the Club until 30 June 2025."

What did Fikayo Tomori say?

Tomori took to Twitter to thank the Blues as his time at the club officially comes to an end.

Tomori made 17 league appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring once, since making the switch to the San Siro.

