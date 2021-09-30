September 30, 2021
Official: Antonio Rudiger Nominated for September Premier League Player of the Month Award

Recognition.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September

The defender has put in a handful of solid performances, as Chelsea kept two clean sheets and conceded just one goal in the month.

The German faces tough competition for the award, which is decided through fan votes.

Rudiger is up agains Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximim, Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and Watford's Ismaili Sarr.

The award comes as Rudiger is in talks over a new contract with Chelsea, but the deal is a way off being completed.

It has recently been reported that Rudiger is Tuchel's 'favourite player' and the manager wants to keep the defender at the club.

1006869043

However, reports emerged that the 28-year-old wanted to leave the club as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG were all interested in the former Stuttgart man.

The defender is up for the prestigious award, getting recognition for his fine form under Tuchel, who restored him as one of Chelsea's key players after the German was frozen out under Frank Lampard.

Fans can go and register their vote for Rudiger to win the award by clicking here.

As part of the award, whoever is voted as Player of the Month will also receive a special card on FIFA 22.

