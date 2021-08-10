Official: Armando Broja Completes Southampton Loan Move

Armando Broja has joined Southampton on loan for the 2021/22 season, it has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old has made the switch on a season-long loan and will join Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu at St. Mary's.

Broja impressed during pre-season, scoring against Peterborough United and Bournemouth and has now earned a loan move to a Premier League side.

What has been said?

Following his loan switch, Broja told the official Southampton website: “I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club.

“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity.”

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl hailed the Albanian's talent. He added: “Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season.

"He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

“He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.

"I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube