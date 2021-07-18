Official: Armando Broja Signs New Five-Year Contract at Chelsea

The youngster has committed his future to Chelsea.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja commited his future to the club and has signed a new five-year contract, keeping him in London until 2026.

Broja spent last season on loan in Holland, plying his trade for Vitesse Arnhem.

It was previously reported that a deal had been agreed and now the club have confirmed the news.

The 19-year-old netted 11 goals in 34 competitions in all competitions last season and scored during Chelsea's 6-1 pre-season thrashing of Peterborough

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the ranks in west London.

Broja has already made his Premier League debut for the Chelsea brief, albeit being extremely brief. Frank Lampard handed the teenager four minutes during the 4-0 win over Everton back in March 2020.

The striker will look to push on this season and force himself into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans as the club look for a goalscorer.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, however a deal could prove to be difficult.

With the departure of Olivier Giroud to AC Milan and doubts surrounding the future of Tammy Abraham, Broja could force his way into the first team squad after impressing in pre-season.

The forward displayed his talent throughout his time at Cobham, and the club were keen to tie him up following his rise in the Netherlands over the past year.

What did Broja say?

On signing his new contract, Broja said: "I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Having come through the Academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season. I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

