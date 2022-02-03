Skip to main content
Official: Ashley Cole Leaves Chelsea to Join Frank Lampard's Backroom Team at Everton

Ashley Cole has left Chelsea to join Frank Lampard's backroom team at Everton, it has been confirmed.

The 41-year-old has departed his part-time role with the Chelsea academy as a coach to make the move to Merseyside to become a member of Lampard's staff.

He joins Joe Edwards who also left the club earlier this week following Lampard's appointment.

imago1006460161h

Cole will continue his role with the England as assistant manager for the Under-21s, following his appointment as First-Team Coach at Goodison Park.

He said his goodbyes at Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Wednesday after starting his new job on Thursday at Finch Farm. 

Read More

Cole expressed his delight to the official Everton website as his arrival was confirmed on Thursday. 

“I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together.”

Lampard added: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s. He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

imago0042408266h
