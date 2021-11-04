Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Official: Ben Chilwell Nominated for October's Premier League Player of the Month Award

    Author:

    Ben Chilwell has been shortlisted for October's Premier League Player of the Month award, it has been confirmed.

    The 24-year-old has come back into the Chelsea side in recent weeks under Thomas Tuchel and has found a resurgence in form, just like he did when the German first came into the club at the start of the year. 

    Chilwell scores in three successive league matches in October, netting against Southampton, Brentford and Norwich City. 

    imago1007576129h

    Read More

    Chelsea won all four of their games last month, finishing top of the league three points clear of Liverpool in second in October after matchday 10. 

    He is one of eight to be nominated for October's award and will fancy his chances for the prize, which also sees Tuchel up for the Manager of the Month award.

    October Records

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - P4 W4 D0 L0 G3 CS3

    Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) - P3 W1 D1 L1 D3

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) - P4 W2 D1 L1 G3 A1

    Tino Livramento (Southampton) - P4 W2 D1 L1 G1 CS2

    Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) - P4 W2 D2 L0 CS2 S17

    Declan Rice (West Ham) - P4 W3 D0 L1 G1 A1

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - P4 W2 L0 G5 A4

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - P4 W2 D1 L1 G2

    Keys: 

    • P = Played
    • W = Wins
    • D = Draws
    • L = Losses
    • G = Goals
    • A = Assists
    • CS = Clean sheets
    • S = Saves

