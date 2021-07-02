Official: Billy Gilmour Completes Norwich City Loan Move

Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City for the 2021/22 season, it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old makes the switch to the Canaries for the upcoming season after his European Championships campaign with Scotland came to an end.

Gilmour has been allowed to leave for Norwich because of Daniel Farke's system which includes a 'double six' in the midfield, Thomas Tuchel's preferential system.

He will now play for the newly-promoted side for the whole season to get regular playing time.

What has been said?

Gilmour said: “I’m very excited to be here. I can’t wait for the season ahead. I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League.

“I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke] here. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in. Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play nice football. He spoke really highly of his team and I wanted to come join here and help.

“There are very exciting times ahead, coming in for pre-season and seeing all the lads. Let’s get to it.”

Farke said: "We are really happy to have brought Billy in. We must say a big thank you to Chelsea and all those involved for making this deal happen.

“I think it helped that in the past we have shown that young players with potential are in good hands here at Norwich City.

“We are delighted to bring Billy in because we’ve lost some players in that area. We’re looking to improve our options, particularly in the centre of the park, and for that we’re happy to bring Billy in.

“We got the feeling that he can help us a lot with his ability to link the play, his technical qualities and also his work against the ball. From the football point of view, but also from his character he is the perfect fit to our squad.

“He will help us to achieve our targets. We still have to keep in mind that he is an unbelievably young guy and that he hasn’t played regularly on this level. We have to give him some time and space to improve and find his rhythm.

“All in all, we got the feeling that he can help us achieve our targets and he’s a perfect fit for us.”

