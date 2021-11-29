Official: Cesar Azpilicueta Places 29th at 2021 Ballon d’Or

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has officially placed 29th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or competition.

The Spaniard will share the ranking with Real Madrid's Luka Modric, with them both placing 29th.

Azpilicueta was among five Blues stars to finish in the 30-man shortlist for the award, alongside teammates Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The official Ballon d'Or Twitter page released the rankings on Monday 29 November with Azpilicueta officially finishing alongside Modric in 29th place.

The Spain international has been instrumental in Chelsea's successes so far this year, helping his side lift the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

On top of that, his side are currently leading the Premier League, one point ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Azpilicueta has amassed 14 appearances for his side this season, sharing a place on the right side of the Blues defence with youngster Reece James who has been in firing form already this season.

Despite the 32-year-old being one of the few Blues players without a registered goal yet this season, the confidence that he brings to the squad and his consistency on the ball is highly valued amongst the team.

Amid speculation as to whether or not Azpilicueta will remain at the club, considering his contract expires in the summer of 2022, many clubs have shown an interest in his signature.

Barcelona seem to be keen on the 32-year-old, although the club have reportedly been told they have 'no chance' of signing him, as Chelsea will not allow him to leave.

