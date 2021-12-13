Official: Champions League Last-16 Set to be Redrawn After UEFA Mistakes

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League round of 16 draw will be redone due to errors in the initial draw.

Chelsea were drawn against LOSC Lille initially, but due to mistakes this will have to be redrawn.

UEFA have confirmed that the new draw will take place at 14:00 (UK) as the Blues learn their fate.

Taking to Twitter, UEFA wrote: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET."

Chelsea were drawn against French Champions LOSC Lille in the first draw, but due to several mistakes, the draw will take place again.

What went wrong?

There were three errors made during the initial Champions League draw, according to journalist Bruno Constant.

Firstly, Machester United were placed in the same pot as Villarreal despite being in same group, and were initially drawn against eachother before having to draw again.

Then, Liverpool were included in the same pot as Atletico Madrid, who were also in the same group and would not be allowed to face eachother.

Finally, Manchester United were not included in the pot to face Atletico Madrid, with the Spaniards ending up drawing Bayern Munich,

