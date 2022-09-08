Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce New Head Coach Graham Potter

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has joined on a five-year deal following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have officially announced their new head coach Graham Potter after an agreement was made with Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, costing the Blues £20million in compensation

Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel following the German's shocking dismissal on Wednesday, and is expected to take charge of the match versus Fulham on the weekend, despite only meeting his players less than 48 hours before.

After the news of Tuchel's sacking broke, there were a lot of names swimming around the rumour mill as to who would succeed him, but the club's new owners had been set on the Englishman from the beginning. 

The Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly, had been working on moving out Tuchel since some transfer window drama in the summer caused friction between the pair, and he saw Potter as the perfect long-term investment.  

Brighton had witnessed immense progress since Potter took over in 2019, making the switch from Championship side Swansea City, as he seemed to bring his own footballing style to the pitch. 

The tactics which have seen the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all fall victim to. 

Graham Potter vs Leeds

Potter celebrating versus Leeds. 

Having predominantly represented Midlands and Northern clubs during his player career, it seems Potter is liking what the South have to offer. 

