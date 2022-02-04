Official: Chelsea Assistant Anthony Barry Leaves Ireland Role for Belgium Ahead of 2022 World Cup

Anthony Barry has left his part-time role with the Republic of Ireland to join the Belgium national team, it has been confirmed.

The 35-year-old's future has been speculated in recent days and weeks following the appointment of Frank Lampard at Everton. Barry made the decision to stay under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, however he has left another role.

Barry was an assistant for the Republic of Ireland national team, who are managed by Stephen Kenny, after joining the backroom team back in February 2021 on a part-time basis.

IMAGO / PA Images

But ahead of the 2022 World Cup later this year, it has been announced that Barry has accepted a job with the Belgium national team ahead of this year's World Cup.

Barry spoke to the FAI on his departure, saying: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players. I've been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket.

"The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn't turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future."

His departure comes as a big blow to Kenny and the Irish setup. Barry was a popular figure amongst the staff and players.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Kenny thanked the Chelsea assistant for his services, respecting his decision to leave in the process.

The Ireland boss added: "I'd like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike.

"Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube