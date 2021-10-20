Official: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Named Coach of the Year

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has been named Coach of the Year by SPORTBILD.

Tuchel was announced as the winner of the award by the German outlet on Wednesday following his outstanding achievement of winning the Champions League in just four months of taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The German took a side struggling for confidence and form to a unit who showed grit, determination and character to go the distance and to complete the journey in Porto to see of Manchester City in the final.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel reflected on an incredible half year in charge of the Blues after coming in mid-season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"If someone had asked us to do this beforehand, we would have said: 'It doesn't work'," said Tuchel to SPORTBILD on their instant success at Chelsea.

"So I only feel confirmed not to set too many specific goals - because otherwise you might set them too low for yourself. We want to give the maximum every day in order to achieve as much as possible afterwards. That it would lead us to such a success was of course not foreseeable when we walked in here."

Tuchel lost the Champions League the season before when in charge of PSG. He admitted the wins give him relief and happiness however redeeming himself doesn't offer him satisfaction.

He added: "It's very difficult for me to come to terms with defeats, and it's always a process. But I don't feel any satisfaction, it's more of an unbelievable relief and an insane feeling of happiness - and at the same time you are afraid that you will lose it again quickly. Longing for the moment of the final whistle in the final because you are leading - and not wanting it a year earlier because you still need a goal - it is hardly possible to get more black and white."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube