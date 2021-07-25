Sports Illustrated home
Official: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Named Germany's Manager of the Year

Well deserved.
Thomas Tuchel has been voted Germany's Manager of the Year, it has been confirmed.

The Chelsea boss has had quite the season last year during the 2020/21 campaign. Starting out with Paris Saint-Germain before accepting the Blues job in January, going onto win the Champions League in his opening four months in charge.

His achievements have now been recognised after he was voted Germany's Manager of the Year. 

As per Kicker, Tuchel won the vote by a margin of 11. He received 129 votes while Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich boss, collected 118 votes. Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic finished in third place with 75 votes.

What Thomas Tuchel said on winning the award

Speaking to Kicker, the Chelsea boss said: "I accept the award very gratefully as a great honour for the entire team because I see myself as a team player. Therefore, the personal award is a bit uncomfortable for me. Who wants to decide what is the greatest Maybe Christian Streich or Bo Svensson deserved the award. Maybe you could drive him to Freiburg every year. Maybe you would have to drive him to Heidenheim because the work there is outstanding Not."

Full Voting Breakdown

1. Thomas Tuchel (FC Chelsea) - 129 

2. Hansi Flick (FC Bayern Munich) - 118 

3. Edin Terzic (Borussia Dortmund) - 75 

4. Bo Svensson (1. FSV Mainz 05) - 74 

5. Urs Fischer (1 FC Union Berlin) - 54 

6. Christian Streich (SC Freiburg) - 23 

7. Stefan Kuntz (U-21 national team) - 15 

8. Oliver Glasner (VfL Wolfsburg) - 14 

9. Stefan Leitl (SpVgg Greuther Fürth) - 7 / Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig) - 7 / Thomas Reis (VfL Bochum) - 7 

12. Ole Werner (Holstein Kiel) - 6 

13. Friedhelm Funkel (1. FC Cologne) - 4 

14. Pal Dardai (Hertha BSC) - 3 / Adi Hütter (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 3 / Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool FC) - 3 / Michael Köllner (TSV 1860 Munich) - 3 / Pellegrino Matarazzo (VfB Stuttgart) - 3 

19. Stephan Lerch (VfL Wolfsburg Women) - 2

