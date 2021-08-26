Official: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year Award

Thomas Tuchel was named the Coach of the Year at the UEFA Awards in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

The Chelsea boss beat Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola to the award after lifting the Champions League with the Blues just four months after taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel ended on 378 points for the award, while Mancini collected 292 points. Guardiola finished in third place with 198 points.

What the Chelsea boss said

In a video message after being named the recipient of the award, Tuchel said: "Sorry I can’t be there in person due to travel restrictions, but we are very pleased to receive the award. I [am accepting] it on behalf of all my staff.

"I am absolutely delighted and very grateful for everybody who’s supported [us]. Hope to see you soon, stay safe and all the best.”

Jorginho collected the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, while Edouard Mendy won the Goalkeeper of the Season award ahead of Thibaut Courtois and Ederson.

N'Golo Kante won the same award but for midfield ahead of teammate Jorginho and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The awards took place during the Champions League group stage draw. Chelsea were drawn in Group H with Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo.

