Official: Chelsea Complete Loan Signing of Saul Niguez From Atletico Madrid - Option to Buy Next Summer

Chelsea have completed the signing of Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old makes the switch to west London for the 2021/22 campaign and they have an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

They will pay a £4 million loan fee, with a view to making the deal permanent for around £30 million next summer.

What has been said?

Saul: "I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!"

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia: "We welcome Saul to the Club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season. He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube