Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Charlton Athletic Youngster Mason Burstow

Chelsea have completed the signing of Charlton Athletic striker Mason Burstow, it has been confirmed.

Burstow, 18, has joined the Champions League holders on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, however will return to the League One side for the rest of the season.

He has made 14 appearances for Charlton this term, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

IMAGO / PA Images

After going on trial at Chelsea back in 2022, the Blues have landed the striker ahead of a host of other Premier League clubs who showed interest.

Chelsea kept a close eye on his developments and have opted to bring him back to the club, before loaning him back to the Addicks for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

What has been said?

Taking to social media, Burstow wrote: "Delighted to sign for Chelsea, excited for the new challenges ahead."

Charlton Owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in Mason but we only were going to let him go if it was an excellent deal for the club. Chelsea have matched our valuation and, as part of the deal, he will come back to us on loan which was important for us.”

Boss Johnnie Jackson added: “He is someone that we love here. I’m really fond of him and love his attitude, it has been great to see him develop. We’re enjoying helping him develop and giving him the opportunities he’s had so far. It is great the club has got a deal the chairman is happy with and that we are getting him back on loan.”

