Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Romelu Lukaku on Five-Year Deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on a five-year deal for a club-record fee.

The 28-year-old returns to Stamford Bridge after departing back in 2014 and has signed for a fee in the region of £97.5 million.

Lukaku becomes Chelsea's record signing taking over from Kai Havertz.

What has been said?

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," said Lukaku. "It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

