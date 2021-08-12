Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Romelu Lukaku on Five-Year Deal

He has returned home.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on a five-year deal for a club-record fee.

The 28-year-old returns to Stamford Bridge after departing back in 2014 and has signed for a fee in the region of £97.5 million.

Lukaku becomes Chelsea's record signing taking over from Kai Havertz.

What has been said?

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," said Lukaku. "It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Kepa cover
News

'He Deserves It' - Jorginho Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga Following UEFA Super Cup Heroics

pjimage (1)
News

Romelu Lukaku to Wear No.18 Shirt at Chelsea After Club-Record Transfer

ROMBACK
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Financial Package at Chelsea Revealed

Bi.jfif
News

Billy Gilmour Reveals Chelsea First-Team Ambitions Following Norwich Loan Move

sipa_25040493
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Romelu Lukaku’s Second Chelsea Spell Will Be Different to Man Utd Stint

USATSI_10930282
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Signing Not as Costly as Appears

Werner cover
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Timo Werner Will Thrive at Chelsea Following Romelu Lukaku’s Arrival

E8mw9IsWQAAUHig
News

Every Word Romelu Lukaku Said After Completing His Return to Chelsea