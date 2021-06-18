Official: Chelsea Find Out When They Will Face Crystal Palace, Arsenal & Liverpool in Premier League

Chelsea will begin their 2021/21 Premier League season on Saturday 14 August against Crystal Palace, it has now been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's begin their campaign against the Eagles and it hasn't been moved for television purposes and will therefore kick off at the standard time of 3pm (UK) on August 14.

Their trip to the Emirates a week later takes place on the Sunday with a 4.30pm (UK) kick off, while their away visit to Anfield has been selected by Sky Sports also as a 5.30pm (UK) on Saturday 28 August.

Sipa USA

Chelsea begin their season on Wednesday 11 August in Belfast, Northern Ireland where they will face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Premier League confirmed the UK television selections for the opening month of the season on Friday afternoon.

Confirmed Dates and Times

Saturday 14 August: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | 3pm (UK)

Sunday 22 August: Arsenal vs Chelsea | 4.30pm (UK) | Sky Sports

Saturday 28 August: Liverpool vs Chelsea | 5.30pm (UK) | Sky Sports

