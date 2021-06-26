Official: Nathan Baxter Completes Loan Switch to Hull City

Another one heads out on loan.

Hull City have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old makes the season-long loan switch to the Championship after spending last season on loan at Accrington Stanley.

Baxter has made over 150 appearances during his loan spells and has become a dependable figure in between the sticks at each of his clubs.

What has been said?

Hull's Head Coach Grant McCann was delighted with the signing. Baxter was their 'number one target' this summer and they have now got their man for the 2021/22 season.

He said: “I’m very pleased to get Nathan in on a season-long loan. Nathan’s been our number one target and he made it very clear to me after our initial conversation that Hull City was where he wanted to come.

“He’s had a great upbringing and has progressed with each loan he’s had and comes to us with a great drive and determination to show what he’s about. He’s a very ambitious lad and he’s rated very highly at Chelsea, so we are delighted to get the deal done.

“We now have four excellent goalkeepers in Matt Ingram, Nathan Baxter, Harvey Cartwright and David Robson. I’m looking forward to seeing them push each other every day under the guidance of Barry Richardson.”

The loa army is starting to shape up - Levi Colwill completed his loan switch to Huddersfield Town after signing a new four-year contract extension at Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube