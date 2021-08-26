Official: Chelsea Launch 2021-22 Third Kit

Chelsea's third kit for the 2021-22 season has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side have now had all three of their kits - home, away and third - revealed for the campaign ahead.

The kit has been launched ahead of Chelsea's Champions League campaign, where the Blues will learn their Group Stage fate ahead of the draw on Thursday 26 August as they look to defend their European title.

What does the kit look like?

What has been said?

"As per the official Chelsea website, it read: "As a club long associated with fashion, style and culture, Nike worked with individual Chelsea fans involved in the fashion industry to inform the kit design. Engaging with them and leveraging their perspectives allowed us to create a collection that is a true reflection of the club and its supporters.

"Outerwear as a staple of London streetwear fashion became a theme of inspiration, injecting bold prints and colours such as those synonymous with Nike’s ACG brand, into a collection that truly speaks to the diverse cultural fabric of London and the Chelsea community.

"The green and black has long been associated with statement Nike outerwear pieces, the crimson adds vibrancy and that pop of colour is reflective of the club’s youthful energy. The ‘Pride of London’ logo is also present on the inside of the jersey, serving as a reminder of the club’s values and status in the capital.

"The new Chelsea FC third kit that players will wear on the pitch, as well as the replica jerseys for the fans, are constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. This allows the kits to help deliver peak performance while reducing our impact on the environment."

How can I buy the kit?

The 2021-22 Third Kit is now available to buy on the Chelsea Megastore.

Click here to purchase here.

