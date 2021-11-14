Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Official: Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Recieves Senior England Call-Up

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is spending the season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace, has been called up to the England squad as the Three Lions prepare to face San Marino on Monday.

    Gareth Southgate handed Gallagher his first senior call-up as Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish drop out of the squad with injury concerns.

    England have announced that the midfielder has been called up to the squad as they face San Marino on Monday.

    This comes after Gallagher missed out on the initial squad but was praised by the England manager.

    Read More

    Southgate said: "He just had a knack of arriving into the box at the right time but it is due to the amount of runs he makes."

    An impressive statistic recently revealed that Gallagher ranked second in the list of most in-form English players with an average form rating of 7.76, just behind Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe.

    He will join up with the England squad as they prepare to face San Marino, knowing that a point will secure their place at the 2022 World Cup.

    Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who both started against Albania, will be in the squad whilst Mason Mount will not join up with England after dental surgery.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1006467760h
    News

    Official: Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Recieves Senior England Call-Up

    just now
    imago1007760639h
    Transfer News

    'I Owe That to the Club' - Antonio Rudiger Provides Update on Chelsea Contract Situation

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007330450h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Are Unlikely to Sell Timo Werner in January Amid Barcelona Interest

    1 hour ago
    imago1007747695h
    Transfer News

    Report: Marcos Alonso is Transfer Target for Barcelona

    1 hour ago
    imago1007880881h
    Transfer News

    Report: Eden Hazard Would 'Prefer' Return to Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007584912h
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Could Make Move for Chelsea Goalkeeper

    2 hours ago
    Pulisic x Ziyech x Hudson-Odoi
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Monitoring the Situations of Chelsea Trio

    3 hours ago
    imago1007758972h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Teams Enquire About Christian Pulisic's Situation at Chelsea

    3 hours ago