Official: Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Recieves Senior England Call-Up

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is spending the season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace, has been called up to the England squad as the Three Lions prepare to face San Marino on Monday.

Gareth Southgate handed Gallagher his first senior call-up as Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish drop out of the squad with injury concerns.

England have announced that the midfielder has been called up to the squad as they face San Marino on Monday.

This comes after Gallagher missed out on the initial squad but was praised by the England manager.

Southgate said: "He just had a knack of arriving into the box at the right time but it is due to the amount of runs he makes."

An impressive statistic recently revealed that Gallagher ranked second in the list of most in-form English players with an average form rating of 7.76, just behind Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe.

He will join up with the England squad as they prepare to face San Marino, knowing that a point will secure their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who both started against Albania, will be in the squad whilst Mason Mount will not join up with England after dental surgery.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube