Official: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has arrived in Abu Dhabi for his side's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues manager has been absent from his squad in recent days after testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

His staff and players departed for the United Arab Emirates after they beat the League One side and beat Al Hilal on Wednesday evening to reach the final.

imago0031811661h (1)

According to Simon Johnson, the German has touched down in Abu Dhabi and will therefore now regroup with his staff and players for the final.

It had earlier been reported by Matt Law that there was optimism that Tuchel would be able to travel to their training camp after his self isolation period.

Read More

Further reports from The Daily Star suggested that the Blues had organised a private jet for the boss should he be able to travel.

He is now set to manage his side in their fourth final since he joined in January 2021.

imago1002914600h

Since his absence from the team, assistant coach Zsolt Low has been on media duties for Chelsea and was hopeful of the boss' return to the squad before the final.

"We hope he can come. We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols. Still a lot of time. 

"We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings. We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game."

imago1009360256h (3)
