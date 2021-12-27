Official: Chelsea Named Best Men's Club of the Year

Chelsea have been named as the 'Best Men's Club of the Year' at the Globe Soccer Awards after a fantastic 2021.

The Blues lifted the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2021, proving to be the best side in Europe since Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

And now, Chelsea have received the Best Men's Club of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

IMAGO / Focus Images

This comes after Chelsea were named as the 2021 Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony this year.

Chelsea had 11 nominees for several awards including Men's Ballon d'Or, Women's Ballon d'Or and the Yashin Trophy award.

Marina Granovskaia recently won an award too, being named as the Best Club Director in European football at the Golden Boy awards.

Edouard Mendy was voted as the best Senegalese Player of the Year, also, adding to Jorginho's award as the UEFA Player of the Year.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This Club of the Year award recognised the success on the field from all of their teams, from the Academy, to the Women's team and Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, the Best Men's Club of the Year award solely recognises the accomplishments of the Men's first team rather than the Women's achievements too.

With several awards jotted around the first team for Chelsea's players, alongside Tuchel being awarded as the Best Coach, the Blues are worthy winners of the Best Men's Club of the Year award.

They are looking to push on and add more silverware to their cabinet this season.

