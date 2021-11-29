Skip to main content
Official: Chelsea Named Club of the Year at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Author:

Chelsea have been named the 2021 Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

It has been a year to remember for Chelsea in 2021 following both success on and off the field for both the Men's and Women's teams. 

Success for the Academy, Women's and Men's team sees the Blyes collect the inaugural award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

