Official: Chelsea Recall Kenedy From Flamengo Loan Spell

Chelsea have recalled Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo, it has been confirmed.

The 25-year-old featured 18 times for the Brazilian after making the summer switch for the season, which saw him score one goal.

However as per the latest reports, the Blues have recalled him due to his limited game time and will look to loan him out immediately to another club.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Another loan has been 'lined up' for the left-sided player and is set to depart this month despite Chelsea's troubles at wing-back.

Chelsea want Emerson Palmieri back to resolve their wing-back issues however are facing a battle with Lyon who are reluctant to allow the Italian to head back to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season.

Tuchel wants Emerson and Chelsea are prepared to pay a compensation fee but talks remain ongoing.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Chelsea boss has already set his stall out his public over his stance of the matter.

"I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," Tuchel said earlier this month.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

Chelsea will hope to get this resolved as soon as possible but it is becoming more likely that it will drag into the final weeks and days of the January transfer window, as things stand.

