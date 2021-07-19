Official: Chelsea Sign Initial Two-Year Deal With Sponsor Zapp

Chelsea have signed an initial two-year contract with Zapp, who will now be the official European on-demand convenience and grocery partner of the club.

The collaboration will cover all of the club's Men, Women and Academy sides.

It was confirmed on Monday the new partnership which will see Zapp's first TV advertisement come at half-time during Chelsea's opening 2021/22 Premier League game against Crystal Palace on August 14 at Stamford Bridge.

A press release released on Monday read: "Zapp, the fast growing startup that delivers snacks, drinks, essential groceries and other everyday items within minutes, 24/7, has been chosen as the official European on-demand convenience and grocery delivery partner of Chelsea Football Club.

"The partnership brings together the current European champions and the UK’s only 24/7 rapid delivery service, with both aiming to deliver in 2021. Zapp celebrates the passion that goes into football and the unique way sport brings people together, from celebrating the wins to commiserations - and everything in between. Whether it’s drinks and snacks on match day, half-time refreshments or the final whistle after party, Zapp lets fans live in the moment.

"The partnership with Chelsea F.C. will run for two years initially, extending across Chelsea Men, Women and Academy sides. The collaboration includes a number of exciting Zapp and Chelsea Football Club promotions, from player activations to exclusive fan opportunities and Zapp football moments.

"The partnership will be supported by an expansive Zapp stadium advertising campaign and the debut of Zapp’s first TV ad to be shown at half time at a Chelsea home game in the forthcoming Premier League season.

"Operating its own ‘Zappstores’, supported by an-electric fleet of bikes and employed riders, Zapp caters for the ‘need it now’ occasions, delivering in minutes, 24/7.

"Like Chelsea, Zapp was born in West London but now delivers right across the city, in addition to operating in Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam, with further expansion planned for the coming months. Since launching in late 2020, the fast-growing startup has increased pan-European office headcount to over 240 employees.

"Zapp has raised $100m in funding and is backed by leading investors Lightspeed, Atomico, 468 Capital, and Burda, alongside notable angels such as Mato Peric, Christopher North (former Amazon UK CEO) and Stefan Smalla (Westwing CEO).

"To start Zapping, customers simply download the Zapp app on iOS and Android and enter their location. They can then search or browse thousands of curated products, including fan favourites such as Singha beer, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo biscuits. Once an order is placed, products are picked, packed and delivered, with Zapp riders going the extra mile to ensure every order is a ‘wow’ experience. Delivery is within 20 minutes and there is no minimum order. A flat delivery fee of £1.99 is charged per order - for orders over £30, the delivery fee is waived."

What was said?

“At Zapp, we focus on delivering for the community of our customers, day in and day out. When we look at prospective partners, we first and foremost look for an overlap of our values - championing diversity, sustainability and obsessing about the perfect delivery. We couldn’t be more proud to be partnering with one of the biggest sports franchises in the world that celebrates our values in such a symbiotic way,” says Steve O’Hear, Zapp’s Vice President of Strategy.

“We’re beyond excited to be partnering with Zapp”, says Guy Laurence, Chief Executive Officer at Chelsea FC.

“On demand convenience and grocery delivery has become more and more present in our lives during the last decade, with the pandemic giving the category an unexpected accelerator. With any partnership, we want to work with leaders in their field - Zapp is the UK’s most loved brand in this space, with many of our fans and team members being Zapp customers already. The fact that Zapp has been able to grow so fast while deeply caring about its values and community made it a very obvious fit for the club.”

