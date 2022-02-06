Official: Chelsea to Face Al Hilal in Club World Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea will face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The Saudi Pro League side came out victors against Al Jazira, securing their place in the semi-final.

This means that the Blues know the opponents that they will face, who stand in the way of a Club World Cup final.

Goals from former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo on his debut, former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Watford winger Andre Carrillo saw Al Hilal come from behind to win 6-1 in the second round of the tournament.

Al Hilal sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League going into the match whilst Chelsea occupy third place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea will be hoping to put on a better performance than they did against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend, if they are to progress to the final of the competition.

Mason Mount missed training on Sunday for the Blues ahead of the clash, whilst Reece James did not join the squad for their session - instead stayed working alone on his rehabilitation from injury.

Edouard Mendy is set to join up with the squad before the match on Saturday, either a final or third placed play-off and is unlikely to make it for the clash against Al Hilal due to participating in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Chelsea will have a couple of days to work on their game plan for the clash, having been sure to have scouted Al Hilal ahead of Wednesday's semi-final.

