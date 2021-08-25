August 25, 2021
Official: Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round

The third round opponents have been confirmed.
Chelsea will face Aston Villa at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be at Stamford Bridge to face Dean Smith's side next month.

Ties will be played on the week commencing of September 20. 

Full confirmed draw

QPR vs Everton

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town

Manchester United vs West Ham 

Fulham vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic 

Watford vs Stoke City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale 

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Leicester City

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton vs Swansea 

