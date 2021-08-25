Official: Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round
Chelsea will face Aston Villa at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup it has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be at Stamford Bridge to face Dean Smith's side next month.
Ties will be played on the week commencing of September 20.
Full confirmed draw
QPR vs Everton
Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town
Manchester United vs West Ham
Fulham vs Leeds United
Brentford vs Oldham Athletic
Watford vs Stoke City
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Rochdale
Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon
Sheffield United vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Millwall vs Leicester City
Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton vs Swansea
