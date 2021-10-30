Official: Chelsea to Face Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Chelsea will face Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter final, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Southampton on penalties in the round of 16 on Tuesday night after it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Kai Havertz gave the Blues the lead with a header from the corner before Che Adams levelled the proceedings. Reece James stepped up to score the decisive penalty in west London.

Now they will face Brentford in the next round, with the ties set to be played on the week commencing December 20.

Full confirmed draw:

Tottenham vs West Ham United

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester

