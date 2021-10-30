Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Official: Chelsea to Face Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter Final

    Author:

    Chelsea will face Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter final, it has been confirmed.

    Thomas Tuchel's side beat Southampton on penalties in the round of 16 on Tuesday night after it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

    Kai Havertz gave the Blues the lead with a header from the corner before Che Adams levelled the proceedings. Reece James stepped up to score the decisive penalty in west London.

    Now they will face Brentford in the next round, with the ties set to be played on the week commencing December 20.

    Full confirmed draw:

    Tottenham vs West Ham United

    Arsenal vs Sunderland

    Brentford vs Chelsea

    Liverpool vs Leicester

    CarabaoCupTrophy1220_0
