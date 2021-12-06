Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Official: Chelsea to Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

Author:

Chelsea will face Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in January 

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City. This time round they will be hoping to go one step better to win the competitions. 

And the Blues will start their FA Cup campaign in January with a home match against Chesterfield.

Full confirmed draw:

Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Swansea City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Coventry City vs Derby County

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Watford

Mansfield Town vs Middlesborough

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Hull City vs Everton

Read More

Bristol City vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Milwall vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Brentford

Swindon vs Manchester City

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town 

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0032550757h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

20 seconds ago
imago1006992151h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Lokomotiv Moscow Set for Tino Anjorin Talks After Ralf Rangnick Departure

16 minutes ago
imago1008445508h
News

Reece James' Father Reveals Chelsea Defender Played 'Football as Homework' When Younger

46 minutes ago
imago1002919503h
News

Reece James' Father Reveals Details of Chelsea Signing the Youngster

1 hour ago
imago1007587417h (1)
News

Report: Mateo Kovacic Set to Make Chelsea Return vs Leeds United

1 hour ago
imago1006517873h
News

Hakim Ziyech Makes Honest Admission About 'Sincere' Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago0032550757h
News

FA Cup 3rd Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

2 hours ago
imago1008445508h
News

'That's His Ambition' - Reece James' Father Admits His Desire to Captain Chelsea

2 hours ago