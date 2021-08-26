Official: Chelsea to face Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg & Malmo in Group H of Champions League

Chelsea will face Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo in the Champions League group stages, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side's fate was confirmed on Thursday when the draw took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Confirmed Groups

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, FC Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk,

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

When are the Champions League group games played?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021

Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021

Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021

Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021

Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021

Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021

*Official fixture dates and times will be confirmed in due course.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube