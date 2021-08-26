Official: Chelsea to face Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg & Malmo in Group H of Champions League

Official: Chelsea Learn Champions League Group Stage Opponents
Chelsea will face Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo in the Champions League group stages, it has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side's fate was confirmed on Thursday when the draw took place in Istanbul, Turkey.
Confirmed Groups
Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, FC Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk,
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo
When are the Champions League group games played?
Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021
Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021
Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021
Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021
Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021
Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021
*Official fixture dates and times will be confirmed in due course.
