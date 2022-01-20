Official: Chelsea to Face Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea will face Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February.

This comes after Liverpool came out 2-0 winners against Arsenal in the semi-final, with Chelsea beating Tottenham Hotpsur 3-0 over two legs.

The victories see both sides meet at Wembley on February 27th in the hunt for the first domestic title of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's men are looking to add to their UEFA Super Cup victory whilst Liverpool will be in search of their first trophy since the Premier League in 2020.

Liverpool overcame Norwich City, Preston North End, Leicester City and Arsenal to reach the final whilst Chelsea beat Aston Villa, Southampton, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reigning Champions Manchester City were knocked out of the tournament to West Ham United after winning four consecutive League Cup competitions.

There was little to split Chelsea and Liverpool in the league so far this season, with the first match at Anfield being a 1-1 draw despite Tuchel's men being reduced to ten men.

Liverpool then travelled to Stamford Bridge in January in the league, going 2-0 up in the first half. However, Chelsea pegged them back to 2-2 before the break as the match ended 2-2.

It appears that both teams will have to surrender the Premier League title to Pep Guardiola's Man City but will fight it out for the Carabao Cup in February's final at Wembley.

Tuchl is searching for his first domestic title with Chelsea after last season's Champions League triumph.

