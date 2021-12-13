Official: Chelsea to Face LOSC Lille in Champions League Round of 16

Chelsea have been drawn against LOSC Lille in the Champions League Round of 16.

This comes after the Blues finished second in Group H, drawing 3-3 with Zenit St Petersburg on the last day as Juventus beat Malmo 1-0.

Now, the Blues will face Lille in the next round as they look to defend their title.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Last season saw Chelsea lift the Champions League trophy, qualifying top from their group before beating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, dominating over two legs.

Next up for Chelsea was FC Porto in the quarter-final stages before they faced Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The final was an all English affair, with Chelsea triumphing 1-0 thanks to a Kai Havertz goal.

This season, Chelsea have lost one match in the Champions League, falling to defeat in Italy as Juventus won 1-0.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

This result was enough to see Juventus top the group as Chelsea conceded a last minute equaliser to Zenit on the last day of the group stages, meaning that they could have drawn one of Ajax, LOSC Lille, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich,

However, it is ____ that Chelsea will face as the draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday morning.

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February whilst the second legs are scheduled for 8/9/15/16 March.

All games will kick of fat 8pm (UK) as Chelsea look to go back to back with European glory, after lifting the Champions League last season. The Blues currently hold the UEFA Super Cup too.

Full confirmed draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

Sporting vs Juventus

