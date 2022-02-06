Official: Chelsea to Face Luton Town in FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea will face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road.

Thomas Tuchel's side came out 2-1 victors over Plymouth Argyle in the last round, requiring extra time to beat the League One side.

The Blues will be hoping to go one better than last season and the season before, where they fell to defeat in back-to-back finals.



Full confirmed draw:

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City

Southampton vs West Ham United

Middlesborough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

