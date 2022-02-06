Official: Chelsea to Face Luton Town in FA Cup Fifth Round
Chelsea will face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road.
Thomas Tuchel's side came out 2-1 victors over Plymouth Argyle in the last round, requiring extra time to beat the League One side.
The Blues will be hoping to go one better than last season and the season before, where they fell to defeat in back-to-back finals.
Full confirmed draw:
Luton Town vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
Peterborough United vs Manchester City
Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City
Southampton vs West Ham United
Middlesborough vs Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
