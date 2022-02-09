Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Final

Chelsea will play Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday after their victory against Al Hilal.

The Blues beat the Saudi Arabian outfit 1-0 in Abu Dhabi, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

It will be the second time the west London side have played in the final of the competition and they will be looking to win it at the second time of asking, having lost to Corinthians in the final on their last outing.

Thomas Tuchel's side entered the tournament at the semi-final stage having won the Champions League last season.

Their opponents on Wednesday evening had to overcome Al Jazira Club on Sunday to set up their tie against the Blues, and they won 6-1.

Read More

Al Hilal had a couple of former Premier League stars in their side, with the likes of Odion Ighalo and Matheus Pereira playing for Watford and West Brom respectively.

Palmeiras, who beat Al Ahly on Tuesday to secure their place in the final, are the South American representatives of the competition.

Chelsea dominated in terms of chances and possession in the first half against Al Hilal, with their opponents failing to really test the defence.

The Blues eventually broke the deadlock when Kai Havertz's cross into the box was deflected and fell into the path of Lukaku, who smashed it in from close range.

In the second half, Al Hilal grew more into the game and were denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga on a couple of occasions but were ultimately unable to send the tie to extra time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0031811661h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Final

54 seconds ago
imago1009558765h
News

'I Feel Really Proud' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Being Chelsea Captain

30 minutes ago
imago0038149216h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea | Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1006808208h (1)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea | Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago0031811661h (1)
Match Coverage

Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea: Lukaku Goal Sends Blues to Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1009559659h
Features/Opinions

'Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Blues Starting XI to Face Al Hilal in Club World Cup Semi-Final

3 hours ago
imago1009015743h (3)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

3 hours ago
imago1009227428h
News

Report: Chelsea Identify Brighton Wing-Back Marc Cucurella as Transfer Target

4 hours ago