Official: Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Final

Chelsea will play Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday after their victory against Al Hilal.

The Blues beat the Saudi Arabian outfit 1-0 in Abu Dhabi, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

It will be the second time the west London side have played in the final of the competition and they will be looking to win it at the second time of asking, having lost to Corinthians in the final on their last outing.

Thomas Tuchel's side entered the tournament at the semi-final stage having won the Champions League last season.

Their opponents on Wednesday evening had to overcome Al Jazira Club on Sunday to set up their tie against the Blues, and they won 6-1.

Al Hilal had a couple of former Premier League stars in their side, with the likes of Odion Ighalo and Matheus Pereira playing for Watford and West Brom respectively.

Palmeiras, who beat Al Ahly on Tuesday to secure their place in the final, are the South American representatives of the competition.

Chelsea dominated in terms of chances and possession in the first half against Al Hilal, with their opponents failing to really test the defence.

The Blues eventually broke the deadlock when Kai Havertz's cross into the box was deflected and fell into the path of Lukaku, who smashed it in from close range.

In the second half, Al Hilal grew more into the game and were denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga on a couple of occasions but were ultimately unable to send the tie to extra time.

