Official: Chelsea to Face Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup Fourth Round
Chelsea will face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge next month.
Thomas Tuchel's side came out 5-1 victors over Chesterfield in the third round, earning their place in the next stage.
The Blues will be hoping to go one better than last season and the season before, where they fell to defeat in back-to-back finals.
Full confirmed draw:
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United
Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs Luton Town
Southampton vs Coventry City
Read More
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs Brentford
Kidderminster vs West Ham United
Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube