Official: Chelsea to Face Plymouth Argyle  in FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea will face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge next month.

Thomas Tuchel's side came out 5-1 victors over Chesterfield in the third round, earning their place in the next stage.

The Blues will be hoping to go one better than last season and the season before, where they fell to defeat in back-to-back finals.

Full confirmed draw:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster vs West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City

