September 22, 2021
Official: Chelsea to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea will face Southampton at home in the Carabao Cup fourth round, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Aston Villa on penalties in the third round on Wednesday night after it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. 

Timo Werner gave the Blues the lead but Cameron Archer levelled the proceedings. Reece James stepped up to score the decisive penalty in west London. 

Now they will face the Saints in the next round. Ties are set to be played on the week commencing October 25. 

Full confirmed draw:

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Stoke vs Brentford

West Ham vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

QPR vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

