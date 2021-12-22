Official: Chelsea to Face Tottenham Hotspur in Carabao Cup Semi Final
Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi final, it has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side beat Brentford 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium to secure their place in the next round.
Now they will face Tottenham in the semi final, in the week commencing the 10th January.
Full confirmed draw:
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
