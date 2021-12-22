Official: Chelsea to Face Tottenham Hotspur in Carabao Cup Semi Final

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi final, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Brentford 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium to secure their place in the next round.

Now they will face Tottenham in the semi final, in the week commencing the 10th January.

IMAGO / News Images

Full confirmed draw:

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube