Official: Chelsea to Issue Stamford Bridge Bans for Pitch Incursions

Chelsea will ban supporters who encroach onto the Stamford Bridge from now on, it has been confirmed.

They have followed the likes of Leeds to ban supporters who pitch invade following a rise in encroachments in recent months and weeks.

It has seen minors run onto the field in attempt to get a shirt or other player-worn attire from their favourite stars.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea have now put a stop to this and have said any individual, including adults who are responsible for any children that encroach, will face a banning order.

In a club statement, it read: "Chelsea Football Club wishes to remind supporters that encroaching onto the pitch before, during or after matches is a criminal act and can result in serious punishment for the club, fans and, in the case of minors, their parents or guardians.

"Supporters involved in breaching the ground regulations by encroaching onto the pitch face the prospect of lengthy stadium bans. In the case of minors entering onto the playing surface, the parent or adult ticket holder accompanying them is deemed responsible for their actions and will also receive a ban from attending future matches.

"These regulations have never been more important than during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as the pitch and surrounding touchline areas form part of the matchday red zone needed to prevent the spread of the virus and minimise the risk to players, staff and supporters, allowing the safe return of crowds to games at Stamford Bridge this season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"In addition to safety concerns, supporters of any age encroaching beyond the LED advertising boards which surround the playing surface is illegal under section four of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and can result in criminal prosecution.

"This states that it is a criminal offence for any person not legally authorised to enter the playing area, or any area adjacent to it, without permission. Furthermore, the Football Association retains the power to punish such trespasses with disciplinary action against clubs, which can include fines and stadium closures.

"These rules are in place for good reason. The club therefore urges all those attending games to refrain from breaching them, as well as ensuring that any children attending with you do the same, and help us ensure matchdays at the Bridge continue to be an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube