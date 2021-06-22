Official: Chelsea to Play Tottenham and Arsenal in The Mind Series This Summer

The Blues will face our London rivals in a maiden series of pre-seaason friendlies in August.

Chelsea have announced plans to play a first-of-its-kind series of pre-season friendlies to support better mental health, taking part in The Mind Series this summer.

As announced on the club website, the funds raised from the series will be split between Mind and the respective club Foundations.

These charities deliver projects to support mental health both in England and abroad.

£5 from each ticket will support charitable projects whilst 25 per cent goes to Mind and 75 per cent will be shared with the respective club Foundations.

The series will begin on August 1st and last a week Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Each club will host a match in their stadium as part of the tournament.

Chelsea's first match of the series will be against Arsenal on Sunday 1 August at the Emirates Stadium, kicking off at 3pm.

Next, the Blues host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 4 August, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The tournament will finalise with our rivals battling it out against eachother on Sunday 8 August at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2pm.

What did Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, say?

"We’re delighted that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have come together to back Mind’s work through the Mind Series. We know from our work in the sector, including our charity partnership with the EFL, that football has the power to create real change, not least around mental health. The platform that these three huge clubs can provide us with will allow us to get our message out to thousands more people that they have somewhere to turn when they need support.

"The Mind Series is not only a brilliant way to raise awareness about mental health, it will also provide vital funding for our services at a time when more people than ever need Mind’s help. Our message to fans is simple: whoever you support, Mind is here to support you."

