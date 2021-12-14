Official: Chelsea to Trial Stafe Standing vs Liverpool in January Premier League Clash

Chelsea have confirmed that they will trial safe standing in the Premier League clash against Liverpool in January.

The club had previously installed railed seating in their stands in order to be prepared if chosen to trial the safe standing scheme.

And now Chelsea have confirmed it, writing on the official club website that the Matthew Harding lower and Shed End upper and lower will be used in the trial.

The club confirm that the Sports Ground Safety Authority have approved the trial period as they were given the license to have safe standing in Stamford Bridge.

The match will allow Chelsea fans to choose whether they sit or stand during the match as they are given a seat for the game with their ticket.

They can remain seated but must be aware that surrounding fans can stand.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City have also been granted the trial period.

The club wrote: "The introduction of licensed standing areas is based on evidence of a safety risk for fans who persistently stand in seated areas. In addition, many fans want the choice to stand and, with the advent of new engineering solutions, the SGSA’s research has shown this can be managed safely.

"The early adopters will be evaluated through independent research and the findings, anticipated in the second half of the season, will inform subsequent SGSA advice to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) about the potential wider roll out of licensed standing from the start of next season. It should be noted that standing in any other areas of the stadium is not permitted."



