Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Official: Chelsea Learn Opening Day Premier League Opponents for 2021/22 Season

The day has finally arrived.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, it has been confirmed. 

Thomas Tuchel's will begin their title challenge to the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will end their domestic season with a home tie to newly-promoted Watford.

The 2021/22 season will begin on the weekend of Saturday 14 August with the campaign ending on Sunday 22 May 2022.

sipa_33631250

Chelsea finished fourth in the 2020/21 campaign and Tuchel will get to experience his first full campaign in the hot seat in west London. 

The fixtures were announced on Wednesday morning by the Premier League, which sees the Blues begin the season on home soil.

Full confirmed list of opening day fixtures

Brentford vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion 

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolves

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Watford vs Aston Villa 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33571918
News

Breakdown: Chelsea's Potential 2021/22 Fixture Schedule in Full

sipa_33412438
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Premier League Top Six During 2021/22 Season

sipa_33412438
News

Dates: When Chelsea Will Face All the London Sides During 2021/22 Season

sipa_32563089
News

Confirmed: Chelsea's Full 2021/22 Premier League Fixture List

gettyimages-606182118
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Crystal Palace On Opening Day Of 2021/22 Premier League Season

sipa_33717182
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 16 June

sipa_33760152
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Tuesday 15 June: Zouma, Kante & Giroud Take Chelsea Bragging Rights As France Beat Germany

sipa_33350868 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Erling Haaland