Official: Chelsea to Face Crystal Palace On Opening Day Of 2021/22 Premier League Season

Official: Chelsea Learn Opening Day Premier League Opponents for 2021/22 Season
Chelsea will face Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, it has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's will begin their title challenge to the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea will end their domestic season with a home tie to newly-promoted Watford.
The 2021/22 season will begin on the weekend of Saturday 14 August with the campaign ending on Sunday 22 May 2022.
Chelsea finished fourth in the 2020/21 campaign and Tuchel will get to experience his first full campaign in the hot seat in west London.
The fixtures were announced on Wednesday morning by the Premier League, which sees the Blues begin the season on home soil.
Full confirmed list of opening day fixtures
Brentford vs Arsenal
Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Everton vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Wolves
Manchester United vs Leeds United
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Watford vs Aston Villa
