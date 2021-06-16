Official: Chelsea to Face Crystal Palace On Opening Day Of 2021/22 Premier League Season

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's will begin their title challenge to the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will end their domestic season with a home tie to newly-promoted Watford.

The 2021/22 season will begin on the weekend of Saturday 14 August with the campaign ending on Sunday 22 May 2022.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea finished fourth in the 2020/21 campaign and Tuchel will get to experience his first full campaign in the hot seat in west London.

The fixtures were announced on Wednesday morning by the Premier League, which sees the Blues begin the season on home soil.

Full confirmed list of opening day fixtures

Brentford vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolves

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Watford vs Aston Villa

