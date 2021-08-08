Official: Chelsea Win Mind Series Pre-Season Tournament

Chelsea have been crowned Mind Series Champions, winning the pre-season tournament on goals scored as Tottenham beat Arsenal 1-0.

The Blues came out 2-1 victors against Arsenal before a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Chelsea have therefore been crowned champions of the first ever Mind Series.

Tammy Abraham in action in the Mind Series

The tournament supported mental health charity Mind and the club's foundations to support mental health projects.

The series saw Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all face off against eachother in the pre-season tournament.

The Blues have been crowned the winners today, scoring more goals than Tottenham as the two clubs finished level on points.

Chelsea paraded the Champions League trophy ahead of the Mind Series match against Tottenham

Arsenal finished bottom of the series, losing 2-1 to the Blues before a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Despite Chelsea's success, the tournament does not count as an official trophy as the matches were warm-up games.

The Blues used the tournament to get fit for pre-season and now face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup for the first piece of silverware in the new season.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about the tournament?

Ahead of the tournament, Tuchel praised the idea of playing high quality opposition: "I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

